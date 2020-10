When last we saw the Hummer brand, it was in the form of the 2010 H3, carrying a starting price of less than $34,000.

Soon thereafter, General Motors discontinued the gas-guzzling, money-losing brand as it pursued financial sustainability after its 2009 bankruptcy.

A decade later, the Hummer is making a comeback as an electric pickup – and the initial version will cost more than triple the price of its H3 ancestor.