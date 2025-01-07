100,000 EVs Will Be Taken Off the Roads This Year - What Happens To Those Toxic Batteries?

Source: insideevs.com

Electric vehicle sales have been rising rapidly over the past decade, and many of those used EVs are now approaching the end of their lifespans. That may seem like a bunch of them are going to end up in some landfill, but EVs aren't like gas cars. 
 
An older, high-mileage EV becomes a prime candidate for the recycling and recovery of critical materials from its battery, repurposing them into “second-life” use cases—think stationary energy storage—that will extend their value and contribute to the battery circular economy.


