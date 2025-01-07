100,000 EVs Will Be Taken Off the Roads This Year - What Happens To Those Toxic Batteries?

Electric vehicle sales have been rising rapidly over the past decade, and many of those used EVs are now approaching the end of their lifespans. That may seem like a bunch of them are going to end up in some landfill, but EVs aren't like gas cars.

An older, high-mileage EV becomes a prime candidate for the recycling and recovery of critical materials from its battery, repurposing them into “second-life” use cases—think stationary energy storage—that will extend their value and contribute to the battery circular economy.