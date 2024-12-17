$100,000+ Tesla Foundation Series Pickup Are Piling Up In Inventory

The limited-edition Tesla Cybertruck Foundation Series is piling in the automaker’s inventory. The Foundation Series was available until October in the United States for those who pre-ordered it and was the first version to be sold here after deliveries of the angular electric pickup began in November of last year. It’s also the most expensive trim of the Cybertruck, costing either $99,990 for the dual-motor all-wheel drive or $119,990 for the tri-motor Cyberbeast. Technically, the Foundation Series isn’t any different from the run-of-the-mill Cybertruck, but the extra $20,000 on top of the base price brought customers extras like lifetime cellular connectivity, unrestricted access to the automaker’s so-called Full Self-Driving driving assistance system, a Powershare mobile connector, $2,500 in credits that could be used in Tesla’s online shop and a bunch of accessories.



