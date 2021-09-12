$100 Billion Spinoff Of Porsche May Be In The Works

Volkswagen, one of the largest and most successful auto manufacturers in the world, has begun the massive shift from ICE to EV, and while new all-electric models such as the Volkswagen ID.4 roll off the production line, the company is already looking to invest billions more in its efforts to become the largest EV manufacturer by 2025. Despite lingering legal issues related to emissions regulations, the company is quickly turning its image around and is already a serious thorn in Tesla's side, especially in Europe. To bolster its EV efforts, Volkswagen is exploring a potential $100 billion Porsche IPO. This would mean that the Porsche and Piech families would relinquish a stake in VW to take control of the Porsche company.



Read Article