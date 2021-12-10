100 Democratic Members Of Congress BEG Pelosi To EXTEND EV Tax Credits. As Long as They Are UNION Run. If It Passes Should Tesla SUE?

More than 100 Democratic members of Congress, including all seven of Michigan's Democratic representatives in the U.S. House, urged Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Tuesday to retain EV tax credits that favor automakers with a unionized workforce in their social spending plan.



The massive package aimed at expanding the social safety net and combatting climate change currently includes legislation from Rep. Dan Kildee, D-Flint Township, and Sen. Debbie Stabenow, D-Lansing, that would eliminate the automaker cap on EV credits and implement a $7,500 point-of-sale consumer rebate for electric vehicles. The bill would also pay out an additional $4,500 for vehicles assembled in a union facility and $500 for vehicles using a battery manufactured in the U.S.



Questions...



If everyone wants EV's and there is SO much demand WHY are these incentives needed?



Why are these Democrats catering to the rich?



Should Tesla sue if it passes?









Read Article