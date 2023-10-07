1000 HP Electric Porsche Taycan Turbo GT Not Only Goes Fast It Charges Fast Too

Porsche is working on a Tesla Model S Plaid-competitor in the guise of the Taycan Turbo GT. Based on the pictures snapped while charging, the 1,000-horsepower Taycan will also be a recharging champion, drawing more than 250 kW of power even at 64% state of charge. Porsche is working on a revised Taycan lineup with improved specifications for the 2024 model year. A more powerful version is also in development as a Tesla Model S competitor, and people assume it would be named Taycan Turbo GT. Like the Tesla, it will have a three-motor configuration with over 1,000 horsepower on tap. As the spy shots of the upcoming Taycan started to appear, it would've been hard to miss the huge rear wing of the Turbo GT variant. Besides the oversized wing, the Taycan Turbo GT prototypes also featured big carbon-ceramic brake rotors.



