The 2022 GMC Hummer EV is wonderfully ridiculous as it combines an electric powertrain with exhilarating performance, impressive off-road capability, and high-tech features such as Super Cruise.

That’s a winning combination and it’s attracting interest from the upper echelon of the market. During our recent test drive, GMC officials revealed approximately 23 percent of reservation holders have owned a premium electric vehicle from Audi, Porsche or Tesla.