1000HP 2024 Porsche Taycan Spied During Winter Testing

Porsche continues testing its beefier Taycan prototype, and this model has reached the stage of winter testing. The latter is currently happening near the Arctic Circle, but we have not seen this prototype since last October, back when someone was driving it on the Nürburgring for the first time. Now, it looks like things have moved forward with the development.

While the prototype on the Nürburgring had a full roll cage, complete with the front loops that cover the A-pillars and link them to the middle and rear of the vehicle, this one “only” has a half-cage.


