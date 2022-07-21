1000HP Maserati Electric GranTurismo Folgore SPIED Testing At The Nurburgring

Set to join the likes of the ICE-powered versions, as well as the GranCabrio expected with an all-quiet powertrain, and variants powered by dead dinosaurs, the Maserati GranTurismo Folgore has been spied in action at the Nurburgring by our man with the cam.



The prototype has its entire body wrapped in camouflage, with the mandatory ‘electric’ stickers visible on the front, sides, and rear. Compared to the gasoline models, the GranTurismo Folgore looks slightly different. It has a partially closed-off grille up front, and a charging port added to the left rear corner, right below the taillight.



