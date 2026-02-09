1000HP McMurtry Speirling EV Hypercar Deliveries To Start This Summer

McMurtry Automotive has opened a new factory in Gloucestershire to build the Spéirling, its record-breaking electric hypercar.

The site in Wotton-under-Edge spans a square mile and will begin production imminently, with the first customer car due to be delivered this summer.

It will also allow McMurtry to expand its product range in the future, the company said.

Its headquarters, also in Wotton, will serve as an R&D centre as it launches McMurtry Technology, offering contract engineering services to other firms.