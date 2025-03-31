1064HP Aston Martin Valhalla Hypercar Prototype Testing Has Begun

Dubbed the "ultimate driver's supercar,' Aston Martin's Valhalla needs a flat plane crank 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 and three electric motors to reach that threshold. The funny thing is that those 1,079 PS or 1,064 horsepower are the same value as the ones exhibited by the C8 Chevrolet Corvette ZR1. While it wasn't developed from the get-go as a fully fledged supercar, the C8 ZR1 has hypercar-level power with an LT7 5.5-liter twin-turbocharged V8 developed from the record-breaking one used in the Z06 and reaches 1,064 horsepower without any sort of electric assistance! Anyway, back to the Aston Martin Valhalla, we knew it was coming for a while already. That's because the exotic British automaker ceased production of the Valkyrie hypercar at the end of last year to make way for it – and instead offers the track-only version to motorsport teams. Its Aston Martin THOR Team will even go back to the 24 Hours of Le Mans "to fight for its first overall victory since 1959." The Valhalla, meanwhile, is undergoing the crucial final validation testing phase.



