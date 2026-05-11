1065 HP Lamborghini Fenomeno Roadster Is The Wildest Yet

Lamborghini has unveiled an ultra-exclusive open-top version of its most powerful model to date, the 1065bhp motorsport-derived Fenomeno.

The new machine is the latest model in the Italian firm’s Few Off series and just 15 examples will be built. That makes the Fenomeno Roadster even more exclusive than its £3 million coupé sibling, of which 30 are scheduled to be produced.

The Fenomeno Roadster uses the same plug-in hybrid powertrain as the coupé, which is a tuned development of the powertrain from the Revuelto. Based around a 6.5-litre V12 engine and a trio of electric motors – two powering the front axle and one mounted to the eight-speed dual-clutch gearbox – the total system output is 1065bhp, up from 1001bhp in the Revuelto.