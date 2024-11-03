1092 HP 2025 Porsche Taycan Turbo GT Hits The Market After Cutting A 7:07.55 Nürburgring Lap Time

Nobody in their right mind would ever call the 938-horsepower Porsche Taycan Turbo S a slow car, but Porsche doesn't care. The Taycan Turbo GT is the new top dog of the range, and with it comes new numbers to beat: 1,092 peak hp, 988 lb-ft of torque, and 0-60 mph in as little as 2.1 seconds.

This is the car that Porsche test driver Lars Kern recently lapped the Nürburgring Nordschleife in, notching a time of 7:07.55. That's roughly two seconds quicker than the Rimac Nevera, the current record holder among electric hypercars, despite the fact that the Turbo GT will cost roughly a tenth of the price, at $231,995. A lot of money to be sure, but not a terrible value for those basing their purchasing decisions on Nürburgring lap times. What's more, the cost will be the same between the "regular" Turbo GT and the Turbo GT with Weissach package, which adds that fixed carbon-fiber rear wing and deletes the back seats, among other weight-saving and downforce-improving measures.



