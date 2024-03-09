12 Year Old Breaks Into To Car Dealerships Multiple Times And Police And Just Pick Him Up And Take Him Home Each Time

A 12-year-old boy has repeatedly broken into car dealerships in Montgomery County, police sources tell News4. But police can’t charge him because of a juvenile justice law.
 
Only on 4, surveillance video shows the boy jumping through a window, rifling through offices and getting behind the wheel of a van.
 
In some cases, the boy has managed to drive off with cars, sources say.
 
Video shows the boy opening a window at Pristine Auto in Rockville early Tuesday. He climbs in head first, wanders around the dealership for about 15 minutes and searches through drawers. He even opens the fridge to look for a snack. Finally, he goes outside and can be seen searching the dealership’s vehicles.
 


