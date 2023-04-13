12 Year Old Girl Steals Dad's Car And Drives 400 Miles To Meet Online Friend

Middle school was already tough enough before social media. You’ve got to start over at a new school, make new friends and deal with all the weirdness of puberty, as well as navigate an unfamiliar, constantly changing social scene. You don’t feel like a kid anymore, but you’re also far from being an adult, and as much as you want independence, you still need your parents to take you to hang out with your friend. One Florida girl recently found a solution to that last problem, though, by simply stealing her dad’s car.

