12 Year Old Washington Girl Steals Kia Optima And Goes On A Joy Ride

The Kia Challenge that started more than three years ago should have come to an end by now, but owners not patching their cars has become the biggest problem today. Hyundai's data shows that nearly 3 in 10 cars are still running the original software, meaning they are vulnerable to the Kia Boys.
 
It's becoming harder for teenagers to find cars that can be stolen, but it doesn't look like they care. They sometimes break into Kias and Hyundais without even checking if they are exposed to the hack they learned about on TikTok, eventually walking away empty-handed but causing damage worth hundreds or thousands of dollars.
 
Three girls aged 12, 14, and 15 didn't walk away empty-handed when they tried to steal a Kia Optima. They spotted the vehicle parked on the street on New Year's Day and immediately proceeded to apply the hack they learned online.


