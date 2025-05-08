13 Automakers Sued For Insecure Key Fobs

Following the now-infamous "Kia Boys" thefts that resulted in a major lawsuit and subsequent recall, it appears other automakers are now caught up in a similar issue. According to CBC Montreal News, the Quebec Superior Court has just permitted a class-action lawsuit against 13 automakers. The suit alleges that it's too easy for thieves to copy the signals from a key fob, and steal a car without having to break into it. General Motors has recently been involved in two similar cases in the United States, but oddly appears to be left out of this Canadian lawsuit. In a ruling by Judge Clément Samson, these are the automakers that are listed in the class action: Audi, Ford, Honda, Hyundai, Kia, Mazda, Mitsubishi, Nissan, Stellantis, Subaru, Toyota, Volkswagen, and Volvo. Judge Samson ruled against including several more automakers in the suit: BMW, Jaguar Land Rover, Mercedes-Benz, and Porsche.



