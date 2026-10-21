131,000 Chinese Built Tesla Model 3 Premium Recalled For Airbag Reprogramming

Agent009 submitted on 10/21/2026 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 7:46:41 AM

Views : 592 | Category: Misc News | Source: | SOURCE: www.autoevolution.com

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The world's premier electric vehicle manufacturer has issued a recall affecting a bunch of Model 3 Premium sedans produced at Gigafactory Shanghai for three regions. More specifically, the 131,726-strong recall population ended up in the European Union, the Middle East, and South Korea, with said population comprising left-hand-drive sedans exclusively.

        
Per the report published via the European Commission's Safety Gate rapid alert system, the far-side airbag software can push shoulder loading past the mandated limit in a side impact. More to the point, recalled vehicles may exceed a lateral force of 3.0 kN on the shoulder during a pole collision.


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131,000 Chinese Built Tesla Model 3 Premium Recalled For Airbag Reprogramming

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