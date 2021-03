A 14-year-old boy is among those charged with the shooting death of a Colorado mom in Denver last month.



The Denver District Attorney's Office announced the charges in the death of Pamela Cabriales, 32, who was shot in her car on February 20 around 10:45pm.



A coworker told FOX31 that she and Cabriales went to dinner at Ocean Prime in Denver and that the shooting as they left to return home.



Go Fund Me Page





Read Article