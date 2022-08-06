15 Minutes Saved Her 5.2 MILLION! Woman Who SUPPOSEDLY Gets STD In A Hyundai Genesis WINS Lawsuit Against The INSURANCE COMPANY!

A Missouri woman was awarded a $5.2 million settlement against her ex-boyfriend's car insurance company after she claimed that she got a sexually transmitted disease from him after they had sex in his 2014 Hyundai Genesis.

On Tuesday, after five years of uncertainty, the Missouri Court of Appeals affirmed that GEICO General Insurance Company, must make the massive payout to the Jackson County woman, in this unprecedented case.

A three-judge panel found that the judgment entered against the insurance giant through earlier arbitration proceedings was valid, Yahoo News reported.

Just when you think the internet can't produce something ANY weirder, you are proven wrong!




