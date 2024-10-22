15% Of UK Motorists Admit To Buying Counterfeit Parts To Pass Inspections

Drivers are being warned to steer clear of purchasing counterfeit car parts as it’s revealed that one in six motorists have bought a fake component in the last year, potentially putting themselves and other motorists at risk.
 
The new campaign from the Intellectual Property Office (IPO), Fake Always Breaks, is designed to raise awareness of counterfeit car parts. As part of this, the IPO surveyed 1,400 people, and of the 15 per cent that admitted to buying a counterfeit car part in the past 12 months, a quarter bought car batteries, while almost one in five bought knock-off tyres and wheels.


