150 People Draw Car Logos From Memory With Some Pretty Strange Results

Whether you are a driver or a pedestrian, doing the school run or drooling over your dream motor, it is fair to say that most of the population are surrounded by cars and adverts for cars most days of their lives. Manufacturers spend a lot of time and money creating brand identities that are intended to be easily recognised and remembered, but does all the exposure to car logos mean that the UK can remember what they look like? To find out which car logos the general public can recall with ease and which ones they struggle to remember, we asked 100 people to draw 10 badges from well-known car makes in the UK as accurately as possible, purely from memory.



