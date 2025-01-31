$161,000 2025 Electric G-Wagon Weighs In At Over 3 Tons And Has 240 Mile Range

After sampling several different G-Class generations throughout my career as an automotive journalist, I’m happy to say that the world’s first battery-electric G-Wagen drives pretty much just like a gasoline-powered model. Except better. If you’ve ever been behind the wheel of one of these things, you know it’s all about the ownership experience. Yes, they are extremely capable off-road, but you’re going to use your G-Wagen to drop your kids off at school and then pull up to the golf club. The only way this truck trades asphalt for dirt is if your agent or publicist schedules a meeting in the middle of nowhere. Regardless of where you’re going, the G 580 with EQ Technology (yes, that’s its full name) will get you there in style and with testosterone to spare. I’ll admit, I had my reservations when I first heard Mercedes were going to fully electrify their most capable SUV. I immediately thought about how they might mess things up by altering the driving experience to match the expectations of EV owners. In reality, they did the exact opposite. The driving experience is what you’d expect as a G-Class owner, first and foremost.



