$17 Million Pagani Zonda Barchette Has A Small Fender Bender At Car Meet

Supercar destruction at expensive, hyper-exclusive, and ultra-contrived road rallies has always been a rule rather than an exception. The latest victim: a Ford Fiesta at the wrong place and time near a 1 of 3 Pagani Zonda Barchetta.

 
 

Footage of the crash itself shows just how idiotic the occasion was. The rally is the Supercar Owners Circle, which could have easily remained a generic Facebook group name, which organized a drive through Croatia with a selection of unobtanium machinery. Heavy hitters like the Porsche Carrera GT, Apollo IE, almost every model of Koenigsegg ever made, and plenty of Bugattis graced the roads, making for a spectacular sight.



