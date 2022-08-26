17 States Sue California For Banning ICE Vehicle Sales

17 States have filed a lawsuit with the Federal Court of Appeals, suing to prevent California from banning new ICE vehicle sales after 2035. California’s Air Resources Board (CARB) is expected to ban the sale of new ICE vehicles after 2035 tomorrow, but 17 State Attorney Generals have sued in federal court to block the move. California’s regulations are accepted as regulations in 14 other states and the District of Columbia; hence an approval or blocking of this regulation could prove far-reaching. According to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, the Missouri State Attorney General, along with Ohio, Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Montana, Nebraska, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Texas, Utah, and West Virginia have sued to prevent CARB from banning new ICE vehicles after 2035. The Missouri State Attorney General commented, “If California can set restrictive ‘gas emissions’ standards, manufacturing becomes astronomically expensive, and those additional costs are passed onto consumers, many of which are Missourians.”



Read Article