178,000 Chinese Built Vehicles Were Sold in the US Last 2 Years To Unsuspecting Buyers

Unlike many other advanced Western economies, Chinese car manufacturers have been unable to crack open the US market and put vehicles like the BYD Seal on American roads. But despite the absence of Chinese dealer networks and bold marketing campaigns, the US already features a surprisingly large number of vehicles with strong connections to China. These include models wearing Buick, Lincoln, Volvo, and Polestar badges, and together, they reveal that China's role in the US auto market has been much larger than many buyers realize. Through the decades, Japanese and Korean cars have made a sizable impression on US consumers, even though those OEMs had to fight for their positioning and endure a long battle for credibility. Some thought that the new wave of Chinese cars would eventually follow, but they're mostly locked out of the American retail market today, due to tariffs and other regulations. But while Chinese-built vehicles haven't entered the US through the front door, you could argue they've done so in disguise through the back. As one example, Lincoln Nautilus buyers may not have realized they were effectively getting an import from a Chinese joint venture plant. And those buying a Polestar 2 were far more likely to see a Scandinavian-style EV with Volvo roots than a vehicle whose origin story is rooted in China.



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