180,000 Nissan Trucks Recalled For Running Away From Owners

Nissan has issued a recall impacting Frontier and Titan models across the United States. The car manufacturer has revealed that reduced clearance could lead to contact between the edge of the parking pawl and the boss on the transmission case of vehicles equipped with its 9-speed automatic gearbox. This issue has been triggered by dimensional variation during the manufacturing process and could result in the parking brake not properly engaging if the vehicle is shifted into park, increasing the risk of a rollaway.



