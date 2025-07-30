19 Year Old Girl Busted For Speeding Three Times In One Hour

In a series of scarcely believable events, a 19-year-old girl from Sydney, Australia, managed to get pulled over three times in just four hours, lose her license, and have her vehicle seized, all during a single drive. Her excuse? She said she was trying to visit her family in Melbourne.

The high-speed trip of Jade Muscat started on April 12 this year when she was nabbed by police exceeding the speed limit by more than 20 km/h (12 mph) in a 110 km/h (68 mph) zone alongside the Hume Highway, a major highway traveling from Sydney to Melbourne. She was fined and allowed to continue her journey.