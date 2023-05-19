19 Year Old Oregon Driver Jailed After Being Clocked At 176 MPH

The driver of a 2016 BMW M3 (F80) has been jailed after being accused of driving 176 mph just outside Portland, OR. They may have been traveling even faster too, as they reportedly admitted during their arrest.

In a release issued by the Washington County Sheriff, the incident was reported to have taken place at 12:32 am on Wednesday, May 17. A sheriff's deputy situated on Interstate 5 near Highway 217 in the southern Portland metropolitan area clocked the incoming BMW at 176 mph using a laser speed gun. The deputy reported the vehicle to dispatch and called for assistance.