1973 HP Lotus Evija Electric Hypercar In The Final Stages Of Testing

It's now been almost two years since the Lotus Evija electric hypercar was revealed to the world.

Originally due to start production in 2020, the Covid-19 pandemic ended up throwing a spanner in the works and pushed the start date into 2021. Once production starts, just 130 examples will be built.

The good news is that development work has now progressed past the 80% mark, Lotus revealed on Tuesday. The final stage of development will see the engineers refine attributes such as ride and handling, as well as steering feel. They will also finally unleash the full power of the Evija.