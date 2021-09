A 1979 Porsche 928 used during filming of “Risky Business” went under the hammer on Saturday at Barrett-Jackson's inaugural auction in Houston, Texas.

After some furious bidding, the car sold for $1.98 million, making it the most expensive car of the sale.

A quick search of the classifieds shows plenty of 928s for sale starting from about $20,000. Given this car’s history, it's no surprise it sold for much more. It’s not just a Porsche 928, after all; it’s the Porsche 928.