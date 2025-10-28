1990s V12 King: Rare Gem or Rubbish? Where Do You Rate the Alpina B12 In Your Classic Cars?

The Alpina B12 5.7, a rare gem built on the BMW E31 850CSi platform, stands as a pinnacle of 1990s automotive artistry. Produced between 1992 and 1996, only 57 units of this grand tourer were crafted, making it a unicorn among car enthusiasts. Its sleek, aerodynamic lines, penned by BMW’s design team, exude timeless elegance, while Alpina’s bespoke touches elevate it to a league of its own. The B12 5.7 isn’t just a car; it’s a statement of power, exclusivity, and engineering prowess.



At its core lies the 5.7-liter S70B56 V12, Alpina-tuned with Bosch Motronic wizardry. This engine churns out 416 horsepower at 5,400 rpm and a muscular 420 lb-ft of torque at 4,000 rpm. Paired with a six-speed manual transmission—or an optional Shift-Tronic for those preferring a smoother cruise—the B12 rockets from 0 to 100 km/h in 5.8 seconds. Its top speed? A blistering 186 mph, a figure that still turns heads today. The V12’s sonorous growl is a love letter to petrolheads, blending refinement with raw intensity.



Alpina’s magic extends beyond the engine. The B12 5.7 boasts bespoke suspension tuning, ensuring a balance of razor-sharp handling and grand-tourer comfort. Its iconic 20-spoke Alpina wheels, wrapped in low-profile tires, grip the road like a predator stalking prey. Inside, the cabin melds luxury with purpose—think supple leather, wood trim, and a driver-focused cockpit that screams sophistication. This was a car built for cross-continental jaunts, where Autobahn sprints and alpine switchbacks were equally mastered.



Yet, its rarity and complexity come with caveats. Maintenance costs for the V12 can be daunting, and its fuel thirst is legendary. Still, for those who value exclusivity and performance, the B12 5.7 is untouchable. A collector’s dream, it embodies an era when bold engineering trumped practicality.





























So, where does the Alpina B12 5.7 rank in your automotive pantheon? Is it a glorious masterpiece or an overrated relic? Share your thoughts—great or rubbish?











???? #Alpina B12 5.7

• ?? Base: #BMW E31 / 850CSi

• ??? Engine: 5.7L S70B56 V12, Alpina-tuned Bosch Motronic

• ?? Power: 416 hp (306 kW) @ 5,400 rpm

• ?? Torque: 420 lb-ft (570 Nm) @ 4,000 rpm

• ?? Transmission: 6-speed manual (Shift-Tronic optional)

• ?? 0-100 km/h: 5.8… pic.twitter.com/YUMBAizaE8 — Classic and Vintage BMW ?? (@candvbmw) October 28, 2025



