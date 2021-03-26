2.2 MILLION DOLLARS For Pablo Escobar's 1974 Porsche 911?! MUWAAAHHHHHH!!!!!

A Porsche which was once owned by drug lord Pablo Escobar during his minor career as a racing driver has gone on the market for $2.2million.



The Colombian criminal surfaced in reports of racing events in Bogota before he became notorious as the murderous cartel boss who amassed an estimated $30billion fortune from cocaine until his death in 1993.



Among his fleet of cars was this Porsche 911 RSR, which was built in West Germany in 1974 and driven at the International Race of Champions before falling into Escobar's hands.









Read Article