20,000 Mercedes Vehicles Recalled For Defective Battery Mounts

Agent009 submitted on 10/11/2022 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 8:40:18 AM

Views : 416 | Category: New Cars | Source: | SOURCE: www.carscoops.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

Almost 20,000 Mercedes-Benz CLS and E-Class models have been recalled in the United States.

 

An investigation from the car manufacturer has revealed that the 12-volt battery could move in the spare wheel well in the event of a crash. If this were to occur, the electrical connections from the battery could be dislodged, meaning important post-crash functions such as eCall, electric seat adjustment, hazard warning lights, and automatic door unlocking may not function.

A defect report issued by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) reveals that a deviation in the development process means the 12-volt battery mount might not withstand certain mechanical loading in the event of a crash.



Read Article


20,000 Mercedes Vehicles Recalled For Defective Battery Mounts

About the Author

Agent009

"Normal is an illusion. What's normal for the spider is chaos for the fly."

Agent009 (View Profile)