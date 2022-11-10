20,000 Mercedes Vehicles Recalled For Defective Battery Mounts

Almost 20,000 Mercedes-Benz CLS and E-Class models have been recalled in the United States. An investigation from the car manufacturer has revealed that the 12-volt battery could move in the spare wheel well in the event of a crash. If this were to occur, the electrical connections from the battery could be dislodged, meaning important post-crash functions such as eCall, electric seat adjustment, hazard warning lights, and automatic door unlocking may not function.

A defect report issued by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) reveals that a deviation in the development process means the 12-volt battery mount might not withstand certain mechanical loading in the event of a crash.