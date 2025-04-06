20,000 Volkswagen Workers Agree To Leave Automaker Under Buyout Program

Six months ago, Volkswagen announced that it would cut more than 35,000 jobs across Germany by 2030. While that sounded like an audacious task when first announced, it’s been revealed that 20,000 employees have already agreed to leave the automaker voluntarily. It would seem as though many employees are eager to pack up their things, perhaps fearing they could be stuck on a sinking ship if they don’t leave.


While speaking during a recent company meeting at VW’s headquarters in Wolfsburg, chief human resources officer Gunnar Kilian confirmed that “around” 20,000 departures have “already been contractually agreed.” Importantly, these employees are not being made redundant, and instead, the job cuts are being made through early retirement and severance packages.

 


