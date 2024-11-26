20 Cars Get Stranded Following GPS Directions In Deadly Snowstorm

More than a dozen drivers found themselves stranded on a snowy northeast Oregon road after GPS directions led them astray on Wednesday, authorities said.

That afternoon, the Union County Sheriff’s Office received an iPhone satellite SOS report of a stranded vehicle on Ruckle Road, a rough and steep gravel road that officials said is not maintained for winter travel.

After county search and rescue (SAR) teams were dispatched, the sheriff’s office then began receiving more iPhone satellite SOS reports in the same area.