20% Of All Vehicles Sold In The European Market In February Were EVs

The situation in Europe is pretty challenging right now due to a massive disruption caused by the Russian invasion of Ukraine, but the true impact of this on the economy is yet to be seen. As of February, the passenger car market had been already weak - down 7% year-over-year to 804,000 new registrations (the lowest result for the month in over 20 years).

According to EV Volumes' data, shared by Jose Pontes, nearly 160,000 new passenger plug-in cars were registered in Europe last month, which is 38% more than a year ago.