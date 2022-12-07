20% Of All Wranglers Produced Are PHEV Models

Stellantis reports 408,521 vehicle sales in the US during the second quarter of 2022, which is 16% less than a year ago. Also, year-to-date sales are lower than in 2021: 813,742 (down 15%).

 

However, Stellantis can show some interesting results in the plug-in segment, as the company delivered some 15,000 plug-in hybrids (if not more), during the quarter.

The Jeep Wrangler 4xe in particular noted 10,861, which makes it the top plug-in hybrid model in the country. It means also that every fifth new Jeep Wrangler is a PHEV right now.



