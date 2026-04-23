20-Year-Old Chassis, $60K Price Tag — Why Do People Keep Choosing THIS Lexus?

A Reddit user in r/LexusIS proudly announced they were “joining the 2026 Lexus IS 350 fam” after scoring a sweet deal. The post should have felt like a victory lap. Instead, it sparked the same tired question car enthusiasts have been asking for years: Why on earth is anyone still buying this thing?



The complaints are familiar and, on paper, damning. The IS sits on a chassis architecture that dates back more than a decade (with roots even older). Its 3.5-liter naturally aspirated V6 is the automotive equivalent of a vinyl record in a streaming world—smooth, linear, and gloriously old-school, but undeniably dated next to turbo fours that promise more power on paper. The cockpit is snug, the rear seat is borderline useless for adults, and the tech, while upgraded with dual 12.3-inch screens, still feels a generation behind the latest German offerings. All of this wrapped in a sticker price that can easily crest $60,000 once you add the F Sport package, handling upgrades, and that optional performance exhaust.



Yet people keep signing on the dotted line. And not just a handful of holdouts—enough that Lexus continues to ship the car with only minor refreshes instead of a full redesign.



The reasons are refreshingly analog. First, that “dated” V6. In an industry racing toward turbo lag, hybrid complexity, and artificial sound augmentation, the 311-hp 2GR-FKS delivers immediate throttle response, a cultured exhaust note, and bulletproof reliability that owners brag will outlive their mortgages. No turbo replacements, no battery degradation worries—just honest, linear power that feels special every single drive.



Second, the chassis may be old, but it’s been massaged for 13 model years into something remarkably balanced and forgiving. The rear-drive layout, precise steering, and supple ride make the IS one of the last compact sedans that still feels fun rather than frantic. The “small cockpit” many criticize? To loyalists it’s intimate and driver-focused, not bloated like newer crossovers pretending to be sports sedans.



Most of all, Lexus badge equity still means something. Owners talk about 200,000-mile examples with original engines, minimal maintenance bills, and resale values that refuse to crater. In a world of $80,000 German sedans that feel disposable after three years, the IS feels like a safe, satisfying rebellion.



It’s not the newest or the flashiest. It’s simply one of the last cars that prioritizes enduring quality and genuine driving pleasure over screen size and spec-sheet bragging rights.



So, what do you think? Why are people still buying the 2026 Lexus IS 350 despite the 20-year-old chassis roots, dated V6, small cockpit, meh tech, and $60k MSRP? Tell us in the comments—why do you think enthusiasts are still lining up for this “outdated” sports sedan?



Thanks to 00R for the tipoff.





Joining the 2026 Lexus IS 350 Fam

by u/Same-School4645 in LexusIS



