200,000 Kia Tellurides Recalled For Trim Pieces That Fly Off

Kia and the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration is conducting a recall campaign in the United States of America for certain Telluride SUVs, which face an issue of flying trim that could become a road hazard to other road users.

The information was recently released online, with the automotive safety watchdog noting the "the door belt molding face plate" could "progressively delaminate." If that happens, it could "become loose from the base of molding," and if drivers ignore it, "the face plate may eventually fall off," thus creating “a road hazard for other road users," inevitably "increasing the risk of a crash."