200 Car Pileup In China Blamed On Foggy Conditions

On Wednesday, December 28, fog on the Zhengxin Huanghe bridge in Zhengzhou, China, became so heavy that it caused cars to continuously crash, leading to a massive 200-car pileup. Sadly, one person was killed and countless people were left injured and stranded, according to Reuters. The heavy fog had reduced visibility to less than 200 meters (656 feet) at certain points, according to local meteorologists. However, a video from someone walking through the wreckage shows visibility that looks barely farther than a few dozen meters. Making matters even worse, emergency services couldn't reach many of the injured drivers and passengers, who were trapped in their cars. Eleven fire trucks and 66 rescue personnel were sent to help.



