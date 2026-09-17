200 Insurance Companies Team Up Against Kia/Hyundai Over Theft Risks

Kia and Hyundai are back in federal court over a theft wave that made national headlines for years, and this time insurers hold the wheel. The Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals reversed a dismissal on September 14, ordering a Santa Ana judge to reopen claims worth more than $1 billion.

About 200 insurance companies allege that the automakers' Korean parent entities knowingly shipped vehicles without engine immobilizers into California ports. The panel found personal jurisdiction applies there, even though the parent companies did not sell the cars directly to American buyers.