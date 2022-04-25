2009 Honda S2000 CR Sells At Auction For $200,000

A low-mileage 2009 Honda S2000 CR owned by IndyCar driver Graham Rahal has shattered records and sold for a staggering $200,000 during a Bring a Trailer auction. It is no secret that prices of used S2000 CR models have soared in recent years but we never thought we would see the day when one sold for $200,000. Evidently, people are finally recognizing just how great the S2000 is and how difficult it is to buy a low-mileage example that hasn’t been thrashed. Last year, a black 985-mile S2000 CR had sold for $112,111, while a couple months back, another CR with 5,500 miles (8,851 km) was auctioned for $122,500.



