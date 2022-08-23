2020-22 Hyundai Palisade And Kia Telluride Among 280k SUV's From The Company With FIRE RISK. WHY, Does It Seem To Be A GROWING Trend With Their Products?

Hyundai and Kia are recalling more than 280,000 SUVs over fire risks, and telling owners of the recalled vehicles to park them outside and away from buildings.



The recall includes more than 245,000 Hyundai Palisade and 36,000 Kia Telluride SUVs in the U.S. with model years 2020 through 2022.



In a news release posted Tuesday, the U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) said debris and moisture can accumulate in the vehicles' harness modules after attaching an accessory tow hitch, which are sold at dealerships. The debris and moisture can cause an electrical short, and may spark a fire while the cars are driving or parked.



You see the comments from time to time but it SEEMS like fire problems are growing with many of their products.



