2020 C8 Corvette Lands In The UK - What Do Those Fussy Brits Think Of This American Iron?

Hey, keep politics out of Top Gear.

Besides, it’s not the machinations of the WTO or Brexit that have kept the Corvette out of the UK so far. Nope, the obstacles are General Motors’ own. It has never made the Corvette in right-hand drive. And frankly it wasn’t a very UK-friendly car in other ways.

Now things are different. This is the new mid-engined, eighth-generation Corvette. It was designed to compete with European supercars. And GM still says the Vette will be available in the UK from late 2021, with a highly specced Z51 package. Crucially, it will have the steering wheel on the right side.

User Comments

mre30

I suspect it won't do very well unless the 'Gulf-States' or 'Formerly Russian' people like it.

Brits don't buy supercars (aside from the ones on YouTube) but all the "Non-Dom's" (i.e. people from outiside the UK i.e. the 'non-domiciled' who don't pay any taxes in the EU or UK) do.

If Chevy was smart, they would intro in Dubai or UAE first and then hit the UK.

mre30 (View Profile)

Posted on 11/17/2020 11:01:31 AM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

PUGPROUD

Not sure how Vette will do there but there are 36,000 supercars registered in the UK.

PUGPROUD (View Profile)

Posted on 11/17/2020 12:29:29 PM | | Votes: 1   

mre30

Interesting...what is the definition of 'supercar' for purposes of the 36,000 vehicles - how specific, how narrow, or how recent?

Where was that data obtained? Don't doubt it..but it seems like potentially a broad statistic.

mre30 (View Profile)

Posted on 11/17/2020 1:05:15 PM | | Votes: 1   

PUGPROUD

Google "How many supercars registered in UK" and it will lead you to Motorway.co.uk with detail volume by manufacturer...granted all expensive but not all supercars as defined by enthusiasts.

PUGPROUD (View Profile)

Posted on 11/17/2020 2:27:18 PM | | Votes: 1   

Section_31_JTK

They'll turn their snotty noses up at the Yank car as always. Meanwhile they're drinking warm beer because of their Lucas refrigerators.

Section_31_JTK (View Profile)

Posted on 11/17/2020 5:09:40 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

