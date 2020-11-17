2020 C8 Corvette Lands In The UK - What Do Those Fussy Brits Think Of This American Iron?

Hey, keep politics out of Top Gear. Besides, it’s not the machinations of the WTO or Brexit that have kept the Corvette out of the UK so far. Nope, the obstacles are General Motors’ own. It has never made the Corvette in right-hand drive. And frankly it wasn’t a very UK-friendly car in other ways.



Now things are different. This is the new mid-engined, eighth-generation Corvette. It was designed to compete with European supercars. And GM still says the Vette will be available in the UK from late 2021, with a highly specced Z51 package. Crucially, it will have the steering wheel on the right side.



Read Article