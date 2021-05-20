2021 Acura TLX Type S To Arrive at Dealerships Mid-June. Priced RIGHT Or GOODNIGHT?

The all-new 2021 Acura TLX Type S, the first in a new generation of Type S performance variants, will begin arriving at Acura dealers nationwide next month with a manufacturer’s suggested retail price (MSRP) of $52,3001. Beginning today, prospective Type S buyers can learn more about the 2021 TLX Type S by visiting Acura.com/Type-S, build and price their desired configuration, and contact a local dealer to reserve their spot in line.



The 2021 TLX Type S is available in two well equipped variations. Starting at $52,300, the TLX Type S features 20-inch multi-spoke wheels with Pirelli Cinturato P7 all-Season tires. Buyers seeking even more performance can opt for the TLX Type S with High Performance Wheel and Tire Package for $53,100, which brings NSX-inspired split 5-spoke wheels, reducing unsprung mass by more than 21 lbs., and 255-series Pirelli P-Zero summer tires.



TLX Type S strengthens the fundamentals of Precision Crafted Performance with significant enhancements to all elements of the driving experience and a distinctive visual character inside and out. With performance validated on track, Type S models cater to spirited driving enthusiasts and the well-equipped TLX Type S features an impressive list of standard high-performance hardware.















The all-new 355-horsespower1, 3.0-liter Type S Turbo V6 engine was developed by some of the company’s most experienced powertrain engineers, including team members who developed the bespoke twin-turbocharged V6 hybrid power unit that powers NSX. A specially-tuned 10-speed automatic transmission also is standard, along with Super Handling All-Wheel Drive™ (SH-AWD®) with true torque vectoring. The TLX Type S sport-tuned chassis features a double-wishbone front suspension, Adaptive Dampers, NSX-derived electro-servo braking system and Brembo™ 4-piston front calipers with larger front rotors and matching red calipers at the rear.



Acura engineers created the TLX Type S as an emotional and exciting premium performance sedan without sacrificing the everyday usability and comfort of the critically acclaimed second-generation TLX. The 2021 TLX Type S also comes with 16-way driver and front passenger sport seats with power adjustable bolsters, supple Milano leather with Ultrasuede® inserts, Type S embossing on the headrests, an ELS STUDIO 3D® 17-speaker premium audio system and a 10.2-inch audio and information display operated with Acura’s award-winning True Touch Interface™.



Standard safety and driver assistive equipment includes the AcuraWatch™ suite of safety and driver assistive technologies, and the world’s first front passenger airbag designed to reduce head rotation in a collision.



Acura’s best-performing sedan yet goes on sale June 23 with a starting price of $52,300 1

Pre-sale activities begin today with Type S microsite launch, Build & Price and dealer reservation process for prospective customers

Available in limited quantities, fewer than 2,000 model year 2021 TLX Type S to be built



Performance standard, Type S features a 355-horsepower Turbo V6, sport-tuned double wishbone front suspension, Brembo® brakes and Super Handling All-Wheel Drive™



Model / Trim MSRP2 MSRP

with Destination3 EPA Mileage Rating4

City/Hwy/Combined 2021 TLX Type S $52,300 $53,325 19 / 25 / 21 2021 TLX Type S

with High Performance Wheel & Tire Package $53,100 $54,125 19 / 24 / 21





