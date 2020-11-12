2021 BMW M3 And M4 Pricing To Start At $69,900, M4 at $71,800

All-new for 2021, the M3 and M4 are back after a two-year hiatus. The pair debuted with one of the most polarizing designs BMW ever has brought to market, but their performance should be easy to agree on. Here’s the pricing and options breakdown.



First up is the M3. The benchmark performance sports sedan starts at $69,900 (not including $995 destination fee, taxes, title). The M3 comes in two trims, each powered by a 3.0-liter twin-turbocharged inline-six. In a nod to enthusiasts, a six-speed manual transmission is standard in the 473-horsepower base car.



