2021 Comes In HARD. BOND GIRL Extraordinaire Tanya Roberts Dead At 65.

Tanya Roberts -- a one-time Bond girl and cult classic '80s star -- has died .

.. TMZ has reported.

Tanya's rep told TMZ, she was on a walk with her dogs on Christmas Eve and when she returned home she collapsed. She was taken to the hospital and put on a ventilator but never got better. We're told it was NOT COVID-related. Tanya died today.

In the days leading up to her collapse, we're told Tanya appeared perfectly healthy ... even doing video chats for her fans.

As a fan and friend, the Auto Spies are very sad to hear this news. She was a kind and wonderful lady and will be missed.

RIP SpyGirl.


