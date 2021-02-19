2021 Ford Bronco Sport Is Being Recalled For Rear Suspension Issues

Agent009 submitted on 2/19/2021 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 12:15:04 PM

Views : 450 | Category: New Cars | Source: | SOURCE: www.motor1.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

There is a recall affecting 1,666 units of the Ford Bronco Sport because of an issue with the crossover's rear suspension assembly. In total, this campaign covers 1,640 units in the United States, 24 in Canada, and 2 in Mexico.

According to Ford, the rear suspension module might not be fully secured to the subframe. If there are loose or missing bolts there's an increased risk of an accident and the possibility of reduced crash performance in a rear impact. The automaker is not aware of any accidents or injuries due to this issue.



Read Article


2021 Ford Bronco Sport Is Being Recalled For Rear Suspension Issues

About the Author

Agent009

Honor thy error as a hidden intention.

Agent009 (View Profile)