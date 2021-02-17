2021 Ford F-150 PowerBoost 7.2kw Onboard Generator Saves The Day In Texas Outages! RAM And GM Are Thinking WHY Didn't WE Think Of This?

From an owner of the new 2021 Ford F-150 with the new onboard power option that goes by the handle 'Just Me' on f150gen14:



A little south Texas 10-20 degree cold front took out the power for 3 days so I had a chance to try out the generator on my truck. I haven’t put in a switch to my house power panel yet so I just used a few extension cords. Ran power to some lights, coffee pot, 75” Tv, toaster oven, space heater and refrigerator. I ran it for about 10-12 hours per day to keep the freezer food frozen. I guess that’s not much load because it only used a few gallons of gas over that time. I am more than pleased on what it did for me.



Easy to use, just turn it on and forget it. I had to reset the 2 breakers in the truck bed to start since they were tripped by the salesman when he gave me the initial tour. Took the keys with me and locked my door. It started and stopped the engine occasionally. Cell service was out also so I didn’t get a chance to try the Ford Pass App. Much quieter than the neighbors generator and I didn’t have to refill it in the cold every 8 hours. No filling stations open so he was in the dark after his two 5 gallon cans ran out.



Ease of use: Check

Plenty of power for my needs: Check

Quiet service: Check

Glad I have: Check





Read Article